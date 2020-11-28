Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself over handmade present jibe Loose Women star took to Instagram to respond

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon could easily be hailed as "the queen of DIY projects" and this time her latest crafty idea has received some flak from a fan. The star was forced to defend her decision to upcycle soap bottles for her mother's Christmas present when one Instagram user called her a cheapskate!

Mum-of-three Stacey didn't let the negative comment phase her, instead, she took to Instagram Stories in fits of laughter confessing: "My mum will love it. She likes everything I make. She's still got pasta necklaces I made her when I was four."

Stacey Solomon's DIY gift for her mother

The cheapskate comment came after Stacey excitedly took to her Instagram Stories to show the step-by-step process of her latest DIY project. She was challenged by Dove to create something out of her left-over bottles, so she decided to upcycle them as a present for her mother.

The star showed the process of removing the stickers, spray painting the bottles black, and adding new labels to completely transform them.

Stacey showed fans how to recreate her project

She also reminded any budding crafters to add a sealant when using spray paint to prevent any peeling disasters.

She then poured in brand new soap and tied the bottles up with string. Showing off her finished project, displayed on a cute tray ready for Christmas gifting, Stacey wrote: "I can't wait to give them to mum."

Stacey Solomon finished off the handmade gift with bows

Her crafting prowess does not end there, the star has made pumpkins out of socks for autumn and an incredible Christmas centerpiece, which she whipped up from an old hula hoop, ribbon, string and glass baubles.

Stacey lives with Joe Swash at their Essex home, along with their son Rex, and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton. As well as amazing crafting projects, Stacey's Instagram is where she shows off her tidying passion with her 'tap to tidy' videos.

