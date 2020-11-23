Joe Swash has proudly shared a snapshot of her eldest child, Harry. The Dancing on Ice star posted a picture on Instagram, showing father and son together by a lake and telling fans: "Me and my Harry are loving the fishing life."

MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home – see photos

The photo shows Joe crouching down next to Harry, smiling as he places a loving arm around the teen's shoulders. Both are wearing matching hooded coats as they pose on the jetty with their fishing equipment. Joe's partner Stacey Solomon was among the first to comment on the post, sharing a series of black and white love hearts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon has decorated for Christmas already!

The sweet snapshot comes after Joe spoke candidly about his relationship with Harry, his only child with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous. Reflecting on fatherhood on Dave Berry's Dadpod on Thursday, Joe said: "With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry's mum's relationship affected my relationship with him.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's daily diet: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

"I didn't get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spent all the time together.

Joe Swash shared the father-son photo on Instagram

"He's, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn't see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby."

Joe, 38, is a father of two boys: Harry, 13, and one-year-old Rex, who he shares with Stacey. Stacey, meanwhile, is also a mum to 12-year-old Zachary and Leighton, eight.

MORE: Stacey Solomon forced to defend new photo of three sons sleeping

It seems Joe has plans to expand their family further, admitting to new magazine that he is feeling "broody". "I'd like to add one more to our brood," he confessed. "It wouldn't hurt. But it's not all my decision. Stacey's got to be on board with it as well. You never know.

Joe and Stacey with their son, Rex

"It would be nice to have a girl but we've had such an amazing time bringing up our boys that it really wouldn't matter to us if it was a boy or a girl.

"It's just these kids grow up so fast. Even Rex grew out of that baby phase so fast and now he's running around like a toddler. You do get a bit broody and think, 'Aaaah I want a baby back.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.