Loose Women's Stacey Solomon unveiled her incredible Christmas tree on Instagram, at her family home with Joe Swash and her boys – but fans were fixated on the optical illusion on her patio window.

The presenter has applied foam letters to her sliding doors, spelling out Merry Christmas, however alternating letters are in black, which then couldn't be seen very well as the picture was taken after sundown and the patio doors appeared black.

Stacey Solomon proudly showed off her Christmas efforts

One user confessed: "It took me ages to figure out what CERRSM meant, then I noticed the black letters that I just couldn't see very well." And this comment alone received 253 likes and 36 replies (at the time of publication), with people sharing that very thought process. Another fan added: "I couldn't even see the black letters till I saw this comment[sic]."

Stacey has been in the festive spirit since November, when she eagerly put on her Christmas bedding, however the star has only just put up her main Christmas tree, so she was keen to show it off. The frost-tipped tree features a selection of white and silver baubles and there are plenty of rustic pine cones dotted throughout. She opted for a white star on the top of the tree, which matches her very chic living room.

Stacey got her sons to pose for a picture too

On the sideboard, fans could see the family's stockings hanging up ready for the big day and Stacey had styled up the area with a garland too.

She got the whole family to pose in front of the festive display in matching pyjamas. Her partner Joe Swash can be seen with one-year-old son Rex on his shoulders and Stacey's boys Leighton and Zachary are sat beside their mother. Stacey's dog Theo also got in on the Christmas picture but didn't manage to look at the camera.

Another picture posted by Stacey showed her boys sitting together – with baby Rex playing with a nativity scene.

Stacey has also decorated her front door for the season

Stacey's close friend Mrs Hinch was among the first to comment on the images, writing: "Simply beautiful and looks amazing! Have a lovely cosy evening together. Lots of love darling x x x."

