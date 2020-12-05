Stacey Solomon shows off her spellbinding handwriting The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Stacey Solomon crafted some beautiful home-made crackers on Friday, showing off her spellbinding handwriting while she was at it.

As she wrote her own name and the names of loved ones onto cardboard, the Loose Women star revealed that she certainly has a way with a pen, and her beautiful black handwriting makes us want to book a place on an upcoming calligraphy course!

Stacey's festive clip comes days after she unveiled her home's jaw-dropping Christmas doorway.

How magical is Stacey's handwriting?

Posting to Instagram, Stacey shared the most adorable family photo of herself, Joe Swash and "all of our boys" posing in matching knitwear.

They were surrounded by an archway of artificial Christmas trees, twigs, branches, giant reindeer ornaments and varying sizes of white and silver baubles.

Captioning the sweet snapshot, Stacey wrote: "Walking In A Winter Wonderland. Hello December... The winter door is finally finished and this morning was the most beautiful sunny December day I’ve ever seen.

Stacey's amazing Christmas doorway

"So I woke everyone up really early just to put our matching outfits on and take a picture. Luckily it was something different from the everyday school run and I had advent calendars to persuade them so they were on board."

She continued: "It feels like December has just come around in a flash but at the same time this year has hardly 'flown by'.

So I just wanted to say... It’s been really awful for so many over the past months and is still so hard for lots... I’m so sorry for all those who have struggled and for all of the heartache and loss of this year.

"I’m so thankful for you all. Every single message, bit of kindness, the laughs and the tears. You made this year such a special one for us so far, and we couldn’t have done some days without you. Love you to the moon and back from Me, Joe and ALL of our boys."

