Nicole Kidman has paid tribute to her late father Antony on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Sharing never-before-seen family photos on Instagram, The Undoing actress penned a special message to her dad, writing: "Papa, today would have been your 82nd birthday. We miss you each and every day xx."

The first photo showed Nicole standing behind her parents as they cradled one of their granddaughters.

It's not known which of Nicole and her husband Keith Urban's two daughters feature in the snap, but the couple are the proud parents to Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

The second photo was of Antony posing against a sea backdrop, wearing sunglasses and a cap and smiling broadly at the camera.

The late author and biochemist passed away in 2014 after suffering a heart attack in Singapore. Dr Antony Kidman was in the Southeast Asian country to visit Nicole's younger sister Antonia, who lived there.

Reports at the time claimed the doctor fell in his hotel room shortly after having breakfast. He was then taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital around 10am local time and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Dr Kidman was a clinical psychologist at Royal North Shore Hospital and a director of health psychology at the University of Technology Sydney. He was awarded an Order of Australia medal in 2005 for his services to health.

Nicole, 53, has previously opened up about her close relationship with her father. When asked by WSJ. Magazine in a quick-fire round of questions who she would love to have dinner with – dead or alive – Nicole said she would always pick her dad. "My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said.

The Big Little Lies actress also spoke about her mum, Janelle, and sister Antonia. "I was raised pretty much [by women], I had a wonderful father, but the sex in our family is female," she said. "I have a sister, I have daughters, I have a very strong mother, I have aunts."

