Nicole Kidman poses inside stylish bedroom in loved-up photo with Keith Urban The Undoing actress has been staying in Australia with her family

Nicole Kidman has been staying in Australia over the past few months to film her upcoming Hulu show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

And recently, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her bedroom at her New South Wales property, in a loved-up photo with Keith Urban.

In the picture, the celebrity couple were embracing, with Nicole dressed in a Keith Urban music T-shirt.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

The pair were stood in front of the bed in the blue-and-white themed room, and fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot.

"You guys are the cutest," one wrote, while another commented: "You guys are literally so cute together." A third added: "Fantastic pic of you guys. So sweet!"

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban inside their bedroom

The Big Little Lies actress has been supported by Keith over the past few weeks as her hit show The Undoing aired.

On Sunday night, fans in the US finally found out who killed Elena in the mystery drama, although viewers in the UK are having to wait until Monday evening to watch the events unfold.

Nicole and Keith have been staying in Australia over the past few months

Nicole recently revealed that Keith was a huge fan of the show, and that he has already seen it.

The actress filmed The Undoing in New York at the beginning of the year prior to the pandemic, and was joined by Keith and their daughters Sunday and Faith, who both took on roles as extras.

The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other's careers

The mother-of-four added that Sunday in particular is passionate about filmmaking and creates mini movies every weekend.

"My oldest wants to be a filmmaker, and she makes films every weekend," she explained.

Nicole and Keith's daughters were extras in The Undoing

The Undoing fans were left impressed in October after it was revealed that Nicole was the voice behind the show's theme tune.

The star shared a behind-the-scenes video of her singing Dream A Little Dream Of Me in the studio, and admitted to feeling nervous beforehand.

Fans were full of compliments about the star's vocal chords and praised her on social media. "All the feels from Moulin Rouge came back, absolutely beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "You deserve an Emmy for this, incredible." A third added: "Please record something with Keith!"

