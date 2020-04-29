Nicole Kidman opened up about her family life and successful career in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine this week, where she touched upon her close relationship with her late father, Dr Antony Kidman, who sadly passed away in 2014. In a quick-fire round of questions for the publication, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that when it came to having dinner with anyone – dead or alive – she would always pick her dad. "My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said. Keith Urban's wife was devastated when her dad passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 after suffering from a heart attack.

Nicole Kidman would love to have dinner with her late dad again

In the interview, Nicole also opened up about her relationship with her mum, Janelle, and sister Antonia. Discussing her upbringing and being surrounded by strong women, she said: "I was raised pretty much [by women], I had a wonderful father, but the sex in our family is female. I have a sister, I have daughters, I have a very strong mother, I have aunts." The mother-of-four even has a secret language with Antonia, which her Undoing's co-star Hugh Grant has previously described as "intimidating".

MORE: How Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their wedding anniversary

The Others actress with her mum Janelle and sister Antonia

While Nicole tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, the star shared a lovely family photo on Instagram of herself with her mum and sister in March to mark International Women's Day. Alongside the picture, the mother-of-four wrote: "We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives. Thinking of my beautiful mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for International Women's Day." The star also paid tribute to her late father in December, on what would have been his birthday. Nicole shared a lovely photo of the pair together, alongside the message: "Today would have been my Papa’s 81st birthday. I love and remember him every day."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys worries her during lockdown incident

Nicole is no doubt missing her mum and sister, who are in Australia during the lockdown. Currently, the Hollywood star is isolating with her husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith, at their home in Nashville. It sounds like they have been having a wonderful time together too. Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.