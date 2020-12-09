Nicole Kidman's sister looks just like her in family photo to celebrate exciting milestone The star's sister and four children moved in with her

Nicole Kidman and her sister, Antonia, are incredibly close - and they look alike too!

The Australian star's younger sibling shared a sweet family photo on Instagram with her son, and it's clear the Kidman gene is a powerful one.

In the photo, Nicole's nephew, James, was wearing a suit and tie and being hugged by his mother who was celebrating him heading off to his prom.

Her followers immediately remarked on the resemblance between the mother and son and their famous relative too.

"Kidman genes are strong," wrote one, while another said: "You look like twins, same cute nose."

Earlier this year, The Undoing star, 53, shared a photo with Antonia, 50, and their mother, Jannelle, and fans branded the lookalike family "beautiful".

Nicole and Antonia - who has four children - have been fortunate enough to be able to support one another during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicole's sister and nephew posed for a photo before his prom

Once restrictions were eased, Nicole flew to Australia from Nashville with her daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Her husband, Keith Urban, came with them but had to return to America ahead of his family. So, the actress - who was filming Nine Perfect Strangers in her home country - quickly found a new way of living.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Nicole is very close to her sister Antonia and their mum Jannelle

"When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

