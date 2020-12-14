Kim Kardashian reveals ingenious parenting hack during Christmas period The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has four young children to keep entertained during the Christmas period, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has found the perfect solution!

After finding it difficult creating new Elf on the Shelf scenarios every day, Kim decided to put her children's elves into quarantine!

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared footage of her four Elf on the Shelf dolls placed in individual jars, where they will remain until 23 December.

Kim even wrote a note from the elves to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, which read: "We are now on a 10 day quarantine! We still have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!"

While Kim's children won't have Elf on the Shelf for a few days, it looks like they have plenty of other treats at home to get them excited about the Christmas season.

Kim Kardashian has put her children's Elf on the Shelf toys in quarentine!

Over the weekend, they had festive music playing at their home, and Kim even transformed their mansion into Whoville for her children to run around and play hide-and-seek in.

The Kardashians also enjoyed an early festive get-together on Sunday, with Kim sharing footage from an evening with her mum Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kim Kardashian's children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

The family have been enjoying spending quality time together during the pandemic, and Kim revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the children thought it was "the best thing ever" as their parents were around all the time.

However, like every parent, the beauty mogul admitted to facing challenges when it came to homeschooling her oldest two children.

The Kardashian-West family have enjoyed spending quality time with each other during lockdwon

Admitting she has a newfound respect for teachers, the reality star told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough."

On homeschooling North and Saint, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much." "It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim added.

