Kim Kardashian's daughter North makes statement about famous mum in rare family photo The star's eldest daughter looked every inch the big sister in the snap

Kim Kardashian showcased all four of her children in a rare family photo of the siblings together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared the sweet snap of North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint standing together. North's outfit stands out amongst her siblings as it is emblazoned with the phrase "Kim is my lawyer."

Looking much like the eldest sister in the photo, seven-year-old North is holding little two-year-old Chicago's arm protectively as the tot looks at the camera with a big smile.

Next to Chicago is their youngest brother, one-year-old Psalm, who is clutching a toy that he seems to have stuffed into his mouth just in time for the photo.

Meanwhile, second eldest Saint, who just turned five, stands to the opposite side of the photo from North & is looking up towards his big sister.

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North (left) wore a 'Kim is my Lawyer' shirt in the photo alongside her sister Chicago and brothers Psalm and Saint

In October, North gave a rare interview to CR Fashion Book and the feature revealed some adorable comments.

North was asked what her solution for world peace would be and she said: "I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs."

Later on that same month, Kim hit her own milestone. The reality star celebrated her 40th birthday on the 21st and had an incredible party for her nearest and dearest on a private island in French Polynesia.

She and husband Kanye West along with the children and close family and friends had a beautiful trip away with loved ones and Kim shared her thanks with a heartfelt social media message.

North pictured with Kim at the beginning of the pandemic

"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

"There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter," Kim added.

