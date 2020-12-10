Kim Kardashian's newest decadent Christmas decorations are like a piece of art! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is giving the holiday a designer make-over

Kim Kardashian knows how to do decadence, and Christmastime is no exception to that rule!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showcased her newest, designer ornaments from one of her dear friends in the world of fashion.

Kim shared snaps of one of her many fabulously decorated trees with just white twinkling lights, but the real showstopper is what now appears alongside the tree which she had first unveiled last week.

On Wednesday night, Kim revealed two of the most gorgeous, life-like yet cartoon-styled reindeer, which she tagged on Instagram to the Italian designer, Riccardo Tisci. It's unclear if the reindeer are designed by Tisci himself, or were simply a gift, but the adorable fawns are an absolute showstopper and stand out like works of art in Kim's ever growing holiday decoration collection.

These almost life sized fawns are now next to Kim Kardashian's glistening tree, courtesy of Riccardo Tisci

Kim's family will be enjoying a merry and bright kind of Christmas with her family amongst their home’s lavish decorations.

Last week Kim treated fans with another glimpse inside her newly decorated home, when she showed off giant plush white tree structures.

It's not the first time Kim’s shown these large Christmas ornaments off! She unveiled them for last year’s festivities too.

Her offspring clearly loved it as they were spotted jumping in and out from between the oversized pieces of decor as they played hide and seek. Saint even rode his scooter down the newly decorated corridor.

Kim could be heard saying: "If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house…" On an Instagram post from 2019, the star gushed about the decor and said: "I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white."

The Whoville styled Christmas decorations from 2019 have made a comeback for 2020

With her famous family members vying for most envy inducing home, it's like a Christmas competition.

Just last week Khloe showed off one of her several decorated trees. It was tall and flocked and decorated with silver and green baubles and twinkling white lights.

True's mother then shared a snap of her cosy fireplace, which showed a smaller tree at either side, each one white and adorned with only white decorations.

Other photos showed close-ups of Khloé's tree decorations and a large elf sitting next to two small silver trees.

