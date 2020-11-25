Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo and fans don't recognise her The star just celebrated her 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian loves switching up her look but her latest Instagram post left fans wondering if it was really even her!

The reality TV star and SKIMS founder shared a selfie wearing a skintight, latex outfit with matching red hair, and while many of her followers thought she looked gorgeous others were confused.

"You look so different," wrote one fan, while another confused her for a different member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Is that you @Kylie jenner?" they asked.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares filter-free family photo ahead of 40th birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, sings famous mum happy birthday

The mum-of-four also received plenty of compliments and a steady stream of 'on fire' emojis.

While Kim is allowed to get as made up as she likes, the same can't be said for her daughter, North, seven.

Last year Kim's husband, Kanye West, banned their little girl from using makeup until she is a teenager.

MORE: The Kardashians: Where are their former flames now?

READ: Kim Kardashian's daughter North receives outpouring of love after rare interview

Kim shared the red-hot throwback photos

"He changed all the rules," Kim told E News about the rapper's decision. "I'd let her wear a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip."

But Kanye put the kibosh on North's makeup antics as Kim admitted: "I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it's now no more makeup."

Kim isn't the only one in her family to lead people to do a double-take.

MORE: Kanye West shares family update following bipolar episode

READ: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago falls at their Wyoming ranch

Kim and Kanye in 2018

Recently her younger sister Khloe, 36, shocked fans when their mum, Kris Jenner, 65, shared a throwback photo of her, Kim and their oldest sister Kourtney, 41, sitting on their grandmother's lap.

Khloe had curly, light brown hair and looked so different from how she looks today that her followers were amazed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.