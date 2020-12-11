Kourtney Kardashian shares photo of her Christmas tree - and it’s so bare! The star posed with a friend alongside the less than merry looking tree

While her sisters have been flashing show-stopping Christmas decorations, Kourtney Kardashian shared a shot of her own Christmas tree that was less than inspiring.

Kourtney herself lit up the room in the snap that she shared to Instagram, as did her best friend from high school, Veronica Vicari Barnes.

However, when it came to the tree adorning the room, it was sparsely decorated and a thinned out specimen at that.

We are sure that the rest of Kourtney's home is decked out in holiday style, especially considering she has a lot to compete with this year.

Her sister Kim Kardashian has been giving fans glimpses of her own home's winter wonderland. Earlier this week Kim showed off some brand new additions to her Christmas collection.

Kim shared snaps of one of her many fabulously decorated trees with just white twinkling lights, but the real showstopper is what now appears next to one of her trees that she showed off last week.

Kourtney Kardashian and her friend, Veronica Vicari Barnes, easily outshown the thin, sparsely decorated tree

On Wednesday night, Kim revealed two of the most gorgeous, life-like yet cartoon-styled reindeer, which she tagged on Instagram to the Italian designer, Riccardo Tisci.

It's unclear if the reindeer are designed by Tisci himself, or were simply a gift, but the adorable fawns are an absolute showstopper and stand out like works of art in Kim's ever growing holiday decoration collection.

Last week Kim treated fans with another glimpse inside her newly decorated home, when she showed off giant plush white tree structures. It's not the first time Kim’s shown these large Christmas ornaments off! She unveiled them for last year’s festivities too.

Her offspring clearly loved it as they were spotted jumping in and out from between the oversized pieces of decor as they played hide and seek.

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, had these life sized fawns as works of art in her stunning Christmas collection this year

Saint even rode his scooter down the newly decorated corridor.

Kim could be heard saying: "If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house…"

On an Instagram post from 2019, the star gushed about the decor and said: "I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white."

