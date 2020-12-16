Elizabeth Hurley dons skin-tight sparkly dress for very special reason

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating after being given an incredible award by CEW UK.

The actress, 55, announced the exciting news on Tuesday, by sharing a picture of herself holding her award and telling her fans: "All dressed up (at home) to receive the Lifetime Achievement award from @cew_uk - Cosmetic Executive Women - for my work with @esteelaudercompanies and their Breast Cancer Campaign.

"I've been in the beauty industry for over 25 years and have loved every minute of it. Thank you," she added.

The mother-of-one looked dazzling in the picture she posted, posing against a very appropriately painted pink wall - the pink ribbon is an international symbol of breast cancer awareness - and proudly holding her framed award.

Elizabeth pulled out all the stops with her outfit, despite not leaving the house, and donned a black sequined long-sleeved dress and wore her hair in loose waves.

Elizabeth looked gorgeous as she showed off her award

Her makeup was on point, with smokey eyes and a lovely pink shade on her lips.

Fans of the Austin Powers actress were delighted with her look, with one commenting: "Boooom. You look terrific!"

A second added: "And still a BABE," whilst a third remarked: "Beautiful lady!"

Elizabeth's special post comes just days after she shared a picture of herself wearing silky black lingerie. The 55-year-old floored fans with her provocative bedtime selfie, wearing a low-cut slip as she sat crossed-legged on a four-poster bed.

Gazing into the camera with a full face of makeup on, the actress revealed she was about to "snuggle" up with Estée Lauder heir Leonard Lauder's much-anticipated memoir, The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty.

She captioned the photo: "My snuggle partner for the rest of my quarantine is the best bedtime read @thecompanyikeepbook by the one and only Leonard Lauder, who has been my mentor and friend for 25 glorious years. Buy it, read it and learn from the master."