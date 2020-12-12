Elizabeth Hurley often wows fans with her stunning bikini snaps – but on Friday, she turned it up a notch after posing in some silky, black lingerie.

The 55-year-old floored fans with her provocative bedtime selfie, wearing a low-cut slip as she sat crossed-legged on a four-poster bed.

Gazing into the camera with a full face of makeup on, the actress revealed she was about to "snuggle" up with Estée Lauder heir Leonard Lauder's much-anticipated memoir, The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty.

She captioned the photo: "My snuggle partner for the rest of my quarantine is the best bedtime read @thecompanyikeepbook by the one and only Leonard Lauder, who has been my mentor and friend for 25 glorious years. Buy it, read it and learn from the master."

Elizabeth's eye-watering appearance appeared to distract fans from the book she was promoting, which she placed in-between her legs.

"Wait… there was a book?" one fan joked. Another quipped: "That’s one hell of a way to promote a book."

Elizabeth looked stunning in her silky black slip

Others were simply blown away by her age-defying looks, with many simply leaving flames and red heart emojis in the comment section.

It was only a few days ago that Elizabeth stunned fans with some throwback photos taken on the set of The Royals, which showed her wearing white lace lingerie.

Elizabeth recently shared this throwback photo from the set of The Royals

The mother-of-one captioned her post: "Silly memories of filming The Royals- it was a very happy four years."

And just last week, she shared some stunning photos of herself modelling pieces from her latest swimwear collection. It wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section of her post to pen complimentary messages.

Elizabeth looked incredible in a sun-soaked picture posted on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach's Instagram account, as she posed in a tiny black bikini.

