Elizabeth Hurley and sister stun in matching bikinis - and fans go crazy The pair spent the COVID-19 lockdown together

Elizabeth Hurley isn't the only one in her family to look sensational in a swimsuit - it turns out her sister, Kate, can pose up a storm too.

The model shared a photo on Instagram with her older sibling on Friday in which they wore matching bikinis from her swimwear line.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley causes stir with elecrifying lingerie photo

Elizabeth, 55, wore pink and Kate wowed in blue for the photo which the star captioned: "Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in a turquoise bikini on a tropical beach

"When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching."

Her fans adored the rare family photo and let her know so with an outpouring of comments.

"Beautiful sisters," wrote one while another said: "Double the hotness."

Others commented: "It runs in the family," and "great genes".

MORE: Saks is selling beauty advent calendars with a major Black Friday markdown

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley lounges on a bed as she reveals what makes her happy

Elizabeth and her sister spent lockdown together

The throwback photo was taken during the COVID-19 lockdown when Elizabeth isolated with a number of her family members at her Herefordshire countryside estate.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview in April.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.”

At the time she said she was "completely paranoid" and wanted to keep everyone safe, so it was just her leaving the house to get any essentials.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley makes confession about swimsuit photos – and it involves son Damian

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning bathroom selfie modelling stylish cut-out swimsuit

Kate with Elizabeth's ex Hugh Grant in 2001

Although it was a scary time Elizabeth got everyone organised so they could run a tight ship.

"If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together," she added.

"The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

Elizabeth has since come out of lockdown and was recently in Latvia working where she shared several swimsuit selfies with her fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.