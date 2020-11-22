Elizabeth Hurley lounges on a bed as she reveals what makes her happy The 55-year-old told her fans the secret to her happiness

Elizabeth Hurley has shared the secret to her happiness with her Instagram fans. Sharing two pictures of herself on top of an unmade bed, the mother-of-one wrote: "Never happier than lounging on a hotel bed."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley makes confession about swimsuit photos – and it involves son Damian

The snaps, which were taken years ago, see Elizabeth wearing a white pair of jeans and a short sleeved pink T-shirt, whilst her hair is perfectly blow-dried.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

Her son Damian was quick to comment with several heart emojis, prompting his mum's followers to shower him with compliments.

"Your mom is so incredibly #beautiful. She's the #best Damian," one wrote, whilst another one commented: "Lovely mother."

Another follower added: "More beautiful now than ever."

Damian's sweet comment on his mother's post comes just days after he shared a heartfelt message about her on his account.

The duo, who are very close, have been apart whilst Elizabeth works on her latest swimwear campaign in Riga and Damian expressed his sadness at being separated by taking to Instagram and sharing a picture of himself posing alongside his mum, writing: "Missing my twin today," alongside a love heart emoji.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning bathroom selfie modelling stylish cut-out swimsuit

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning selfie from her bath - and fans go wild

Damian and Elizabeth are incredibly close and spent the first lockdown together at their country home in Hertfordshire.

Elizabeth and Damian have a very good relationship

The pair were joined by seven other people. Elizabeth opened up about her experience in lockdown in an interview in April.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The star added that during their time together, everyone had been given a designated task to do to help keep things organised.

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," she said.