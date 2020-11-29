Elizabeth Hurley showcases tiny waist in coral bikini as she poses in a beach hut The Royals star has her own swimwear label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the main models for her swimwear label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and is often pictured in stylish bikini designs on the company's Instagram page.

Most recently, the mother-of-one was seen wearing a vibrant coral string bikini while posing inside a beach hut.

The Royals actress looked incredible in the photo, and fans were quick to praise her appearance.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

One wrote: "You look gorgeous," while another commented: "Love that bikini!" A third added: "You have the most perfect body."

Over the weekend, Elizabeth delighted fans after sharing a picture of herself and her sister Kate wearing matching bikinis from her swimwear line.

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a coral bikini

Elizabeth, 55, wore pink and Kate wowed in blue for the photo which the star captioned: "Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag.

"When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching."

The model and actress founded her swimwear line in 2005

The throwback photo was taken during the COVID-19 lockdown when Elizabeth isolated with a number of her family members at her Herefordshire countryside estate.

The star has since flown to Riga, where she has been staying for the past few weeks to shoot pictures for her latest swimwear campaign.

Elizabeth has been working in Riga over the past few weeks

While Elizabeth is having a great time, the actress is missing her son Damian, who remained in London, where he is working as a model.

Damian recently paid tribute to his famous mum on Instagram, posting a picture of the pair of them and writing besides it: "Missing my twin."

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close and the doting mum opened up about always putting her child first in an interview with Rescu in 2013.

When asked about how she manages balancing everything, she replied: "It's not easy but my philosophy has been for the past 11 years since having my son, is that he comes first. And that's easy.

Elizabeth's son Damian is following in her footsteps as a model

"I'm never torn about it. If he's got something on and he wants me to go to, I go to it. And that’s just that.

"That meant I sort of left the acting arena and movies for eight years and only did small bits because my choice was to be with him. It wasn't a difficult choice, it's what I wanted to do."

