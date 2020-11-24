Elizabeth Hurley causes stir with electrifying lingerie photo The star took to Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley's latest Instagram photo might have drummed up the most flame emojis we've ever seen!

The star took to social media on Tuesday to post a throwback photo of herself laying down in bed wearing a chic bodice and stockings (complete with heels of course) and needless to say, the famous mum's Instagram followers were in awe of the picture.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley lounges on a bed as she reveals what makes her happy

"Just another night in lockdown," Elizabeth wrote alongside her post, and before long, fans had flocked to the comment section to leave complimentary messages.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in a turquoise bikini splashing in the sea

"Wow so gorgeous," gushed one.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares heartfelt message to famous mum

The famous mum shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley makes confession about swimsuit photos – and it involves son Damian

"How beautiful you look!" added another, with a third simply noting: "Wow."

Dozens more left flame emojis.

Just days earlier, the mother-of-one again took to Instagram, this time to share the secret to her happiness.

Posting two pictures of herself on top of an unmade bed, the actress wrote: "Never happier than lounging on a hotel bed."

The snaps, which were taken years ago, see Elizabeth wearing a white pair of jeans and a short sleeved pink T-shirt, whilst her hair is perfectly blow-dried.

Her son Damian was quick to comment with several heart emojis, prompting his mum's followers to shower him with compliments.

Elizabeth and her son Damian are very close

"Your mom is so incredibly #beautiful. She's the #best Damian," one wrote, whilst another one commented: "Lovely mother."

Another follower added: "More beautiful now than ever."

Damian's sweet comment on his mother's post comes just days after he shared a heartfelt message about her on his account.

The duo, who are very close, have been apart whilst Elizabeth works on her latest swimwear campaign in Riga.

Of being separated, Damian expressed his sadness by taking to Instagram and sharing a picture of himself posing alongside his mum, writing: "Missing my twin today," alongside a love heart emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.