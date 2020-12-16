Today show star Al Roker shares new update following cancer operation The Today show star underwent surgery for prostate cancer in November

Today's Al Roker has been inundated with supportive messages from his followers after opening up about how he's been taking care of himself following his prostate cancer surgery.

MORE: Al Roker unveils incredible Christmas tree at family home - with help from son Nick

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the popular weatherman posted footage of himself going for a walk, and wrote alongside it: "I need this walking. It helps me feel like I am taking care when I can.

"I hope you can do something today to take care of yourself. #getchecked for #prostatecancer. And take care of our brothers and sisters @feedingamerica."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker and son Nick decorate the Christmas tree at their home in New York

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Thank you for your lovely daily inspiration. Stay strong and safe!" while another wrote: "You're such a positive light and your spirit is so healing!"

MORE: Al Roker shares rare video of all three children following cancer diagnosis

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah sparks reaction in rare video inside family home

A third added: "God bless you Al, you always bring a smile to people's faces in these difficult times. Thank you for that."

Al Roker was inundated with supportive messages from his fans

The TV star recently returned to the Today studio after taking time off to undergo surgery for prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old revealed on the NBC News show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

MORE: Today's Al Roker speaks out following cancer diagnosis

Luckily, when Al returned to work, he was able to tell viewers the positive news that doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

The Today show star underwent surgery for prostate cancer in November

The father-of-three said to his colleagues that his triumphant return was in large part thanks to "great medical care and the love of friends and family".

READ: Savannah Guthrie gives emotional health update from inside her home

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post after Al Roker's cancer diagnosis

The star told his co-workers Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin that he was "feeling good" adding: "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out. I'm feeling good."

Al Roker received positive news from his doctor following his operation

Before he physically returned to the studios, Al made an appearance on the show from his home. "I'm told it went well," he explained, adding the good news that a pathology report had showed there was no evidence of cancer beyond his prostate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.