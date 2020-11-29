Al Roker's wife Deborah makes surprise appearance in new video inside family home The Today show star lives in New York with wife Deborah and their children

Today show star Al Roker delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a sweet cooking video on Instagram.

In the footage, Al was joined by his son Nick, and even his wife Deborah Roberts made a surprise appearance – much to the delight of fans.

MORE: Al Roker shares rare photo of all three children following cancer update

"Love how Deborah made an appearance," one wrote, while another commented: "Great cameo of Deborah, we love her too!" A third added: "Love seeing your beautiful family."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker updates fans following cancer diagnosis

In the footage, Al took viewers through the stages of making pulled pork, which he served up with rice, broccoli and salad.

MORE: Today's Al Roker speaks out following cancer diagnosis

READ: Savannah Guthrie gives emotional health update from inside her home

Nick filmed his famous dad getting to work in the kitchen, before making an appearance at the end of the video, telling viewers: "That's a wrap."

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts made a surprise appearance in his cooking video

The footage also gave fans a glimpse inside Al's beautiful family home in New York, including his stylish kitchen and living area.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post after Al Roker's cancer diagnosis

Al and his family have been enjoying the past few days at home during the Thanksgiving weekend, and have been indulging in some seriously tasty looking treats.

Al took fans through the stages of making pulled pork

On Saturday, the Today show star shared a photo of a three-tier cake he had been sent from PieCaken Bakeshop, that was filled with cinnamon buttercream, and another picture of a delicious looking selection of pies.

Al and his family have been through a scary few months after the star was diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine check-up.

Al's son Nick wrapped up the video

The star announced the news at the beginning of November and took a few weeks off work to recovery from surgery.

However, Al has since returned to Today and revealed the positive news following a pathology report that showed there was no evidence of cancer beyond his prostate.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb announces devastating news during lockdown

He praised his family for helping him to make a swift recovery and get back to work insisting, "Great medical care and the love of friends and family. It goes a long way."

The results of Al's tasty looking cooking

Al told his team, including Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, that he was feeling "good" and added: "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out. I'm feeling good!"

The star has kept his fans in the loop since revealing his cancer diagnosis on November 6th.

After the surgery, he appeared virtually on Today and told them the operation had gone well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.