Al Roker shares rare photo with all three children following cancer update He revealed he had prostate cancer in November

Al Roker is a proud dad-of-three and after his recent cancer battle, he has never been more grateful for the support of his wife and children.

The Today show co-host and weatherman posted a rare photo with his family on Instagram on Thursday when he celebrated Thanksgiving with a heartfelt post.

Al shared the image of himself with his wife, Deborah Roberts, their two children Leila and Nicholas, and also his daughter, Courtney, from his first marriage.

His children were sat at a neatly laid dinner table in the snapshot, as Al and Deborah stood behind them.

He captioned the photo: "And this is why, no matter what, I am #thankful."

The image was a throwback since Leila lives in France and would not be allowed to return to the US due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Al says the support from his family has helped him to heal

Al returned to the Today studios this week with a positive health update much to fans' delight following a two week long hiatus to undergo prostate cancer surgery.

He praised his family for helping him to make a swift recovery and get back to work insisting "great medical care and the love of friends and family. It goes a long way.”

Al told his team, including Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, that he was feeling "good" and added: "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out. I'm feeling good!"

Al's daughter Leila recently celebrated her birthday in France

The star has kept his fans in the loop since revealing his cancer diagnosis on November 6th.

After the surgery, he appeared virtually on Today and told them the operation had gone well.

He also shared the good news he received following a pathology report that showed there was no evidence of cancer beyond his prostate.

