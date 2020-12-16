Kelly Ripa discovers surprising revelation about daughter Lola The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mum to three children who have grown up in the spotlight thanks to having two parents in the public eye.

And in an interview earlier in the year, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star was left in shock after making a discovery about her daughter Lola's own public image.

During an interview with Access, the TV host was told that Lola had an impressive 200,000 followers on Instagram, and that she was considered a social media influencer.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise her with sweet message live on TV

"Is she? Does she really? Are you serious?" Kelly replied.

When asked if she ever looks at Lola's account, she explained: "I mean, I try not to unless she posts something, which she does so infrequently. She's really rare with her posts, I wish she would post more often as she's so funny.

Kelly Ripa was surprised to hear about Lola's social media popularity

"She's an amazing kid, she's really super talented and I can't wait to see what she does with her life after college."

While Lola rarely shares anything on her own Instagram account, the teenager is renowned for commenting on her parents' pages, often as a result of being embarrassed by them.

Kelly admitted her children don't always enjoy being in the public eye

In September, Kelly shared a hilarious message exchange between her and Lola following on from Gwyneth Paltrow's nude photos on her birthday, which resulted in Gwyneth's daughter Apple reacting by writing 'MOM' in the comments section.

Lola had sent Kelly a news story about Apple's remark, telling her: "You've been warned."

The Hope and Faith actress responded to Lola, writing: "Oh lord. Honey. Do you know what? Just know. That I have a birthday. And an Instagram account."

Kelly wrote alongside the screengrab of their message exchange: "Conversations with my daughter."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mum to three children

While talking to Access, Kelly said of her only daughter: "Lola's disgusted by us. She gives us a hard time in our kitchen talking to each other. Like if I am eating an apple in the kitchen she's like 'Do you have to eat that here' and I'm like 'Don't really know where else I can eat it. And why are you here doing your homework when you have a dorm!'"

On her children's attitudes to being in the public eye, Kelly admitted: "Sometimes they hate it, mostly they hate.

"But they've also reached the age where they've figured out that our talking about them and their headline-making material is what has kept them from living a really nice life. So they can shut it and get a job!"

