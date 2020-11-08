Today's Al Roker shares new update following devastating cancer diagnosis The 66-year-old Today weatherman and co-host has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Today show host Al Roker has been inundated with support from his fans and co-stars after announcing on Friday's programme that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old weatherman and co-host has since shared a video on Instagram thanking everyone for their support.

In the footage, Al was upbeat as he took a walk outside by the water. He said: "Is this not a glorious day or what? Oh, fantastic!

"And it reminds me that I've got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well-wishes, after I announced on Friday that I was battling prostate cancer.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker updated fans following his cancer diagnosis announcement

"And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery, and I am going to be telling prostate cancer to borrow a phrase, 'You're fired.'"

Alongside the clip, Al wrote: "I am beyond grateful to the outpouring of prayers and good wishes since I shared I have prostate cancer but going to tell that cancer, you're fired."

Al Roker announced his devastating cancer diagnosis on the Today show

Fans were quick to comment on the star's footage, with one writing: "You are the best and my arms are wrapped around you. Wishing you the very best," while another wrote: "You're the best Al! You will beat prostate cancer! Keep your positive attitude strong and take good care of yourself!" A third added: "We're all here for you Al! You've got this!"

Al told viewers on Friday's Today that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Good news is we caught it earlier," Al said on the show. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive. I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Al has been supported by his Today co-stars

Al revealed the cancer discovery was detected during a routine check-up in late September.

He spoke about the moment he was told and said: "When he started, he closed his door and said, 'I always like to have these discussions face to face'. "And I was like, 'Uh-oh. Well, that doesn't sound good'.

"You hear the word 'cancer' and your mind goes, it's the next level, you know?'"

The dad-of-three will now have his prostate removed and hopes to be back at work as quickly as possible.

Al with wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick

"'We'll just wait and see. Hopefully in about two weeks, I'll be back," he said. "I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK.

"You know what? If that's what it takes to get 2020 out, then let's just get it outta the way. Boom! Let's just finish it off. I'm ready. How about you?"

