Al Roker unveils incredible Christmas tree inside family home – with help from son Nick The Today show star is a doting dad to three children

Today's Al Roker has been getting into the Christmas spirit over the weekend with his family.

The weatherman shared a sweet video on Instagram of his son Nick putting the finishing touches to their tree, as he climbed up a stepladder to place the angel topper at the top of it.

Nick and his wife Deborah Roberts could be heard cheering their son on as he put the finishing touches to the tree. "That's good, nice job. You're the angel topper now," Al told his son.

"Excellent! See, you get used to it," Deborah added, as he climbed down the ladder.

VIDEO: Al Roker's family decorate the tree in time for Christmas

The tree had been decorated with an assortment of baubles and fairy lights, and looked beautiful in the corner of the living room at their family home in New York.

Al often shares sweet glimpses into his family life on social media. The star regularly posts cooking videos online with his son Nick, which are a hit with his fans.

Al Roker has an incredible tree in his living room

The TV star has an incredibly supportive family, who have been there for him during his recent cancer diagnosis.

The presenter revealed on the Today Show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old took some time off work to undergo surgery, and delighted viewers following the operation with the good news that the doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

Al with son Nick and wife Deborah Roberts

Al returned to the Today Show studios at the end of November, and told his colleagues that his triumphant return was in large part thanks to "great medical care and the love of friends and family."

The star told his co-workers Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin that he was "feeling good" adding: "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out. I'm feeling good."

Nick and wife Deborah

Before he physically returned to the studios, Al made an appearance on the show from his home. "I'm told it went well," he explained, adding the good news that a pathology report had showed there was no evidence of cancer beyond his prostate.

