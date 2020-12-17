Loading the player...

Meet the Trailblazer of the Year winner at HELLO!'s Star Women Awards Congratulations to Lavinya Stennett

HELLO!'s Star Women Awards took place on Thursday 17 December in a virtual ceremony hosted by Kate Silverton. The first award of the night was Trailblazer of the Year, which was presented to Lavinya Stennett, the founder and CEO of The Black Curriculum. Watch the video above to find out more about our well-deserving winner.

The Black Curriculum is a social enterprise based out of London that aims to get black British history taught at schools all over the country. It was only set up last year but has already gained the support of celebrity fans including JLS, Denise Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Gemma Cairney. The organisation goes into schools and runs workshops with pupils and also works with teachers to show them how to teach black British History through a variety of subjects, including History and PSHE [Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education] as well as art history, music, politics, and sociology.

Lavinya says: "The Black Curriculum wants to embed black British history into the national curriculum by working to support teachers in schools. Our aim is to empower all students with a sense of identity. We have found that, if some young people are not taught black history more accurately, they find it very hard to identify themselves as part of Britain. We want to empower everyone and to recognise that this country has always been diverse."

If you are reading this story on Apple News, click here to watch the video.

Our Star Women winners were each presented with a luxurious goodie bag worth over £400, which included a £150 voucher to spend at Childrensalon, a mini Kensington handbag by Kurt Geiger, a candle by Candalia, a bottle of No2 Wildflower Gin by Cotswolds Distillery and a Verbena Festive Bauble by L'Occitane.