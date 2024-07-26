Carol Kirkwood shares rare insight into home life with husband Steve

It's been almost six months since Carol Kirkwood tied the knot with her husband Steve Randall and it appears the pair have quickly settled into domestic bliss.

In a new interview, the BBC Breakfast weather presenter opened up about her home life with her other half, who she praised as a "very good cook".

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood said her husband Steve is a 'keeper'

When asked if Steve was happy to move into her house when they decided to live together, the 62-year-old told The Times: "I offered to sell my home so we could buy a place together, but he's happy living here. He's a keeper. He's a very good cook and tidy as well — tidier than I am."

Not only is Steve a good cook but he also wakes Carol up with a cup of tea ahead of her BBC Breakfast shows. "I get up at 2.45am. Steve, who's a police officer, gets up too and makes me a cup of tea," she said. "I get to Broadcasting House, which is the headquarters of the BBC, in London by 4am."

© James Stack Carol wakes up at 2.45am ahead of her BBC Breakfast shows

Carol, who is a best-selling author and recently released her fourth romance novel, also revealed that she and Steve like to go walking together, which is when they brainstorm ideas for her novels.

"I discuss ideas with Steve when we go for long walks," said Carol. "We used to go running together, but I had to give that up when I was knocked down by a car during lockdown, badly injuring my knee, thumb and elbow. He'll say: 'What about this?' And I'll say no, but this may work and then I'll dictate it into my phone."

Carol and Steve first met back in 2017 and were just friends at first. "I met Steve in my 50s; we were friends before we were romantically linked. He is funny, gorgeous and, also, he is really kind, thoughtful and romantic," the weather presenter previously told HELLO!.

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

In the spring of 2017, Steve popped the question during a romantic picnic by the River Thames near the couple's home in Berkshire. As the pair were watching the boats go by on a "lovely, sunny day", Steve got down on one knee. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed," explained Carol. "At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Just over a year later, the couple said 'I do' in a stunning winter ceremony held at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

Carol recently revealed that her wedding was hit by Storm Gerrit. During a recent appearance on The One Show, she told hosts Alex Jones and Anita Rani: "It was the perfect day, it was a small intimate wedding, it was beautiful and very romantic but there was a storm, can you believe it? Storm Gerrit."

© BBC Carol Kirkwood appeared on The One Show this week

She continued: "When we booked it, obviously it was a bit in advance and we didn't know there was going to be a storm. I was watching it in the lead up to the wedding and thinking 'No!' but on the actual day we didn't even notice."