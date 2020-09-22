Sharon Osbourne opens up about family's shocking health scare The Talk host shares three children with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has expressed her surprise about a recent health scare in her family affecting her son Jack's youngest daughter Minnie.

The Talk host was due to be in the live studio for the new series of the CBS daytime show, but was forced to quarantine after her three-year-old granddaughter was tested positive for coronavirus.

Luckily, Minnie is feeling fine, and nobody else in her family has the virus. Sharon explained: "I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid.

Sharon is a doting grandmother to three grandchildren

"She's okay, she's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't. She got it from somebody who works for my son.

"And it just goes to show you, she's three years of age, that children can get Covid."

Sharon spent her summer on holiday with her family

Sharon went on to tell her co-hosts how much she missed them: "Oh my lord, I want to see you guys so bad. I've got one more week left of quarantining and then I'm out.

"And as I say, I don't have it. I keep testing negative, but you know, you have to be safe."

Doting grandmother Sharon has been spending the majority of the summer with her grandchildren, who joined her on a family holiday in August.

Sharon during her holiday with daughter Kelly Osbourne

Jack shares Minnie, along with daughters Pearl and Andy, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Sharon adores spending time with her grandchildren, and opened up about the incredible experience of being a grandmother when Pearl was first born in 2012.

She told People: "It's all overwhelming. But in a good way – in a really positive, lovely way.

"You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank god that everybody is healthy and happy. You realise how lucky you are. It's like life has gone full cycle in our family."

