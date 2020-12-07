Tess Daly treats Vernon Kay to delicious meal after his I'm A Celebrity weight loss The TV presenter came in third place

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have finally been reunited - and the Strictly Come Dancing host made sure she prepared a late night meal in order to help her husband gain some weight.

Vernon shed two and a half stone after living on a substantial diet of rice and beans during his time in Gwrych Castle for I'm A Celebrity. Taking steps to ensure that the 46-year-old, gets back to his old self, Tess, 51, posted a photo of the delicious meal she had prepared for him.

"Chicken soup at bedtime... feeding him up," she wrote alongside a screenshot of a bowl of homemade soup and some bread.

Vernon reached the final of this year's I'm A Celebrity, coming in third place behind eventual winner, Giovanna Fletcher.

Once he returned home, the doting husband and dad-of-two shared a sweet selfie with his wife - both wearing matching black polo neck jumpers.

The soup Tess had prepared for her husband

"Home sweet home!! Finally a day with the girls," he gushed. "[Christmas tree] is up and now time to just relax...and re energise!! Thank you for all your votes. It means so much to us that you voted to get me into the final.... xxxxx."

Tess also uploaded the same snap, and remarked: "After almost 5 weeks away (2 and a half in isolation before going into the @imacelebrity Castle) it's so good to have him home. Now it's time to get that Christmas tree up...!"

The couple have finally been reunited

The couple's two children ensured Vernon had plenty of food to enjoy by baking an impressive display of biscuits that spelled I'm A Celebrity. Tess shared a photo of Phoebe and Amber's homemade biscuits on her Instagram Stories, writing: "The girls made cookies for their dad's return."

During the final on Friday night, the TV host spoke to Ant and Dec about his experience. Hoping he made his wife Tess and two daughters proud, he said: "I do, I feel third place for me is more than my expectations." Vernon added: "It was everything and more."

