Since his successful stint on this year's revamped version of I'm A Celebrity, Vernon Kay is now making the most of his time with his precious family.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the presenter - who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly - shared a heartwarming snap from a festive walk with both of his daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

"Chilly evening walks with the gang," he wrote in the caption. "Christmas around the corner, tree is up but no shopping done yet! The #rebuild going good. Food consumption still limited but today's first gym session was an easy one very lite!!"

His wife was quick to add a string of love hearts, while one fan wrote: "Got to love an evening walk, I hope you and Tess and the girls have an amazing Christmas." Another remarked: "Ahh, hope u had a brilliant day! Hope you and the family have a great Christmas! Stay safe."

It seems like Vernon's strength is slowly coming back after he shed two and a half stone living on a substantial diet of rice and beans at the I'm A Celebrity Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Vernon posted this snap from his walk with his daughters

The Family Fortunes star's children ensured he had plenty of food to enjoy upon his return by baking an impressive display of biscuits that spelled out the name of the ITV show.

"Home sweet home!! Finally a day with the girls," he said alongside a recent snap with his wife. "[Christmas tree] is up and now time to just relax...and re energise!! Thank you for all your votes. It means so much to us that you voted to get me into the final.... xxxxx."

