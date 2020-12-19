Ruth Langsford's goodbye message gets rousing response from This Morning viewers The This Morning star shared a statement on Instagram

Ruth Langsford got an overwhelming response from This Morning viewers on Saturday, when she penned a touching farewell to her Friday morning slot on the popular show.

Sharing a GIF of herself and her husband Eamonn Holmes waving from the iconic blue sofa, Ruth wrote: "That’s Showbiz baby!!! Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness. As we said though, we’ll be back in February...until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021."

Before long, fans had flocked in their dozens to wish Ruth and Eamonn well in their future endeavors, with many telling the famous mum that they were upset she was leaving.

Ruth shared the post on Instagram

"So sad you both are leaving," said one.

"Love watching you both, the banter shows the love between you, you'll be sorely missed," added another, with a third saying: "Gutted doesn’t even cut it Ruth! All the best for 2021."

A day earlier, Eamonn shared a farewell message of his own with his fans, saying: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

Eamonn and Ruth will be back on screens in February

Eamonn received messages from plenty of friends and fans, with fellow TV colleague Huw Edwards writing: "A 15-year masterclass in how to broadcast."

Sky News' Nazeen Ghaffar added: "Both you and @ruthlangsford are genuine & kind hearted people who care about the whole TV team - which is a rarity these days. Thank you for making Fridays fun and for being a great and supportive friend. The Rose & Ghaffar households will miss watching you both. Cheers to the next great adventure!"

