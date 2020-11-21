Amanda Holden sends supportive message to Ruth Langsford following return to This Morning The star commented on Ruth's latest Instagram post

Ruth Langsford has been inundated with messages of support after her and Eamonn Holmes' return to This Morning on Friday morning.

The pair, who are set to lose their Friday slot to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, put on a brave face as they took on their usual presenting roles and delighted viewers with their funny banter.

Following the end of the show, and once back at home, the mother-of-one shared her daily look with her Instagram followers – prompting them to shower her with encouraging messages.

Amanda Holden, who has an ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield, was one of the first to send a supportive message, posting a flexed bicep emoji, signifying strength.

Make-up artist Rose Gallagher added: "Another Friday morning curled up watching you two today! Looking fab Ruth!" whilst a viewer added: "I thought under the circumstances you and Eamon handled today well. Love you both."

Ruth has remained positive throughout the week

A fourth remarked: "Really lovely show today Ruth! Having you both on on a Friday will always be and always has been an absolute pleasure. I don't think anyone could really ever do it better. #lightninginabottle."

Eamonn and Ruth's appearance on Friday's show comes after a week of reports that the pair are being replaced by fellow ITV stars Alison and Dermot to present the end of the week show.

Alison made an impromptu appearance as co-host to Phillip on the morning programme earlier this week to fill in for Holly Willoughby's day off, but the TV host did not make any comment on the reports.

Last week, The Mirror reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenting on the show. The report went on to state that while viewers favour Eamonn and Ruth, "tough decisions" have to be made.