Catherine Zeta-Jones looked like a vision in a white silky dress as she shared a stunning desert photo to celebrate the end of her working week on Instagram.

The photo appears to have been taken some years ago, although Catherine still maintains her enviable youthful glow.

In the photo, the Oscar-winning actress poses with her arms out in the air and an open mouth. Her beautiful, plunging, halter-neck frock hugs her figure and almost blends in with her surroundings.

Across the top of the photo, it read: "Closing my computer after my last meeting on a Friday." Catherine also captioned the photo: "Freedom."

Catherine looks stunning in white

Earlier this month, Catherine shared another jaw-droppingly beautiful throwback photo-turned-meme and fans' reactions, including Mariah Carey's, quickly poured in.

In the meme's snap, which she posted to Instagram, the smiling actress is seen holding two plates of food. With the holiday season well underway, many easily related to the meme's caption. "Me the morning after Thanksgiving," read the top of the meme, while the food plates are labelled "CHRISTMAS MUSIC" and "TREE DECORATIONS."

Fans were quick to react to Catherine's ageless photo and her holiday humour

She cheekily captioned the post: "Am I the only one??" alongside a laughing emoji and a Christmas tree emoji. Mariah was one of the top comments. The All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker was quick to chime in and say: "We need it!" with Catherine quickly agreeing: "We sure do!"

Other fans swooned over Catherine's photo. One commented: "Beautiful forever", while another agreed on the meme's holiday sentiment and the actress's beauty: "Yes Catherine, it' time to get out the Christmas tree and decorations. You look beautiful."

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the snap is from her role in the 90's TV series Darling Buds of May, with one fan chiming in: "Darling Buds of May -- all Merry & Bright. Smiles."

