Catherine Zeta-Jones' adorable niece is a born star - see rare video The Chicago actresses' niece sings on her own tracks for a very special cause

Catherine Zeta-Jones took on a different role snagging the title of 'proud stage aunt,’ when she shared videos to Instagram of her adorable niece Ava Zeta singing on her very own tracks.

The actresses’ niece is featured on an album honoring the United Nations World Children’s Day.

The Chicago star captioned the post and explained what makes the day so important: "World Children’s Day is an opportunity to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, to help build a better world for children.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' niece steals the show in cute video

What better way to celebrate than with songs to inspire our future generations.” The album is titled “Glitter is Litter” and Catherine’s niece cut her tracks with J Edna Mae.

"I am so proud of my little Ava Zeta! Make sure to listen and celebrate World Children’s Day with me by clicking the link in my bio," the actress added.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' family at home

This isn’t the first time Catherine has gushed about her talented niece either. Back in February she shared a precious clip of Ava Zeta giving an acceptance speech that would rival any you’d see on stage at the Academy Awards.

The Chicago actress lives in New York

At the time the actress captioned that Instagram post "My niece Ava Zeta with the perfect acceptance speech. So well deserved!!"

In May, Catherine showcased another clip of the little singing starlet in the making. The actress shared a video of Ava singing Maybe from the musical Annie.

In her post, which she shared to Facebook, Catherine recalled her days in London as a child where she performed the same hit from the classic children’s musical.

Ava Zeta is a star in the making!

"My niece, Ava Zeta, singing 'Maybe' from Annie. A musical I was in as a child in London. So this song has a special place in my heart, as does Ava. Love you sweetheart," the actress touchingly captioned the video.

It looks like the talented little Ava will have plenty of support to follow in her aunt's footsteps if she so chooses!

