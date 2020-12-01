Catherine Zeta-Jones gets fans talking with ageless throwback photo The Chicago actress also let her love of the holidays - and her sense of humour - shine through

Catherine Zeta-Jones has proved once again that her beauty, and her sense of humour, are timeless!

The Chicago actress shared a jaw-droppingly beautiful throwback photo turned hilarious holiday meme and fans' reactions, including Mariah Carey's, quickly poured in.

In the meme's snap, which she posted to Instagram, the smiling actress is seen holding two plates of food.

With the holiday season well underway, many easily related to the meme's caption. "Me the morning after Thanksgiving," reads the top of the meme, while the food plates are labeled "CHRISTMAS MUSIC" and "TREE DECORATIONS."

She cheekily captioned the post with "Am I the only one??" alongside a laughing emoji and a Christmas tree emoji.

Fans were quick to react to Catherine's ageless photo and her holiday humour

Mariah was one of the top comments. The All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker was quick to chime in and say "We need it!" with Catherine quickly agreeing "We sure do!"

Other fans swooned over Catherine's photo. One commented: "Beautiful forever", while another agreed on the meme's holiday sentiment and the actress's beauty; "Yes Catherine, its [sic] time to get out the Christmas tree and decorations. You look beautiful."

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the snap is from her role in the 90's TV series Darling Buds of May, with one fan chiming in: "Darling Buds of May -- all Merry & Bright. Smiles."

The actress who is married to Michael Douglas and shares their daughter Careys, 17, and son Dylan, 19, has expressed her delight in the holiday season through the years.

In 2016 Catherine shared several of her holiday merrymaking moments, including an opulently decorated home for Christmas. The actress also shared an adorable shot of her family, happily cuddling together on a couch with the caption "Totally laid back."

Catherine's cozy Christmas with husband Michael Douglas, daughter Carys and son Dylan

Catherine and Michael have always been extremely family-focused and this year has been no exception. Earlier in 2020, the mother-of-two opened up to the Today Show about how she has enjoyed the time she has had quarantining with her two children.

While she and husband Michael typically keep their children out of the spotlight, Catherine opened up about how much she enjoyed having her children home again: "It was lovely. First of all, I’m a bit of a homebody anyway. I love my four walls. There’s things I can do for hours in my house and I’m very complacent, very happy."

Despite 2020s curve balls and considering the stunning actress's love of both Christmas and family, fans can expect that this year will be celebrated together as is the tradition in the Douglas Zeta-Jones household.

