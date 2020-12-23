Victoria Beckham admits she was 'really hungover' in hilarious Spice Girls clip The designer got candid on Instagram!

Victoria Beckham has shared a hilarious clip filmed during her days with the Spice Girls, when she was forced to leave a press conference because of a hangover! The singer-turned-fashion designer posted the video on her Instagram Stories, and confessed she had been struggling as the result of a heavy night.

The video shows Victoria with her bandmates – Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C – as they discuss their plans for the future. Victoria, meanwhile, remains quiet throughout, and at one point can be seen putting her head in her hands before making a very swift exit off stage.

Good humoured Victoria shared the throwback, which first appeared on the Instagram account Saint Hoax, along with the caption: "Victoria is me on every Zoom call."

The mum-of-four added laughing crying emojis to her repost, and wrote: "In my defence I was really hungover!"

Victoria with her Spice Girls bandmates

Despite popular demand, Victoria has ruled out a return to the Spice Girls on a number of occasions. And in a 2019 interview, she spoke about her decision not to take part in the band's reunion tour that year.

"Saying no requires courage," she told Vogue Germany. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

The star has ruled out a reunion with the Spice Girls

Mel B later confessed she was disappointed by the decision. "I expected her to come and just say hi at least," she shared during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting."

She continued: "No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

