Victoria Beckham reunites with four children for Christmas family photo The Beckhams' festive photo is gorgeous

Victoria Beckham has been reunited with all four of her children for Christmas, with the fashion designer sharing a rare family photo to mark the occasion.

VB's children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all smiled for the camera, with Cruz even dressed in a festive jumper. The doting mum-of-four added a red Santa's hat motif to Harper's head, reindeer antlers to Romeo and what appears to be devil's horns to her other two sons!

"Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x x x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x x x," she captioned the post.

It quickly racked up plenty of likes and comments from Victoria's followers. "Gorgeous family," one wrote, and a second remarked: "Beautiful family! Merry Christmas to you all."

She went on to share a behind-the-scenes peek into the preparations for the Beckham family Christmas card, which saw the four kids trying to round up their pet dogs. "The making of… never work with kids or animals!!" Victoria joked, and many fans could relate to the chaos.

Victoria's four children posed for a rare family photo

"Love that you have mom problems too!" one commented, while another added: "Possibly the funniest video you have ever shared, such fun with dogs and kids."

It's thought that Brooklyn has moved into a new home with his fiancee Nicola Peltz ahead of their wedding. Nicola recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing Brooklyn in a large empty room, with no furniture whatsoever.

Victoria shared a relatable behind-the-scenes look of the Christmas card preparations

The 21-year-old may have moved back in with his parents for the Christmas period, or perhaps he simply visited to take part in the annual family photo. Regardless, we're sure Victoria was pleased to have her four children reunited!

The former Spice Girl has been enjoying getting into the festive spirit with her youngest child, Harper, who has been playing Elf on the Shelf. However, she was left concerned on Thursday when she found the elf frozen in a block of ice inside their freezer.

As Victoria and David prepared the prank on Wednesday night, VB told fans, "She's gonna be freaked out when she opens the freezer to get a lollipop out and there's like a frozen elf!"

Harper was left concerned after Victoria and David froze the Elf on the Shelf

Updating her followers with Harper's reaction on Thursday, Victoria shared a video which saw the little girl shaking the container in an attempt to free Santa's helper.

"Harper, what happened?" Victoria asked her nine-year-old, and Harper replied, "The elf has had a murder! [sic]"

Victoria giggled and replied, "She still looks quite happy! Maybe because she's an elf and she works with Santa she's used to being cold. Maybe she quite likes it."

