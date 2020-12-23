Kourtney Kardashian shows off bizarre new Christmas tree This new installment to her Christmas collection is a head-scratcher

Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas decoration choices are a little different this year to say the least. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off one of her newest Christmas trees, and it will leave you wondering how she was able to put it up in the first place.

The massive Christmas tree is hung upside down, and while it's not by a chimney, it's certainly hung with some care- just to keep the thing in place.

The creation which made its debut on Kourtney's Instagram stories, appears to have been part of a decor piece that was featured at the star’s home during a holiday party curated by the esteemed celebrity party-planner, Mindy Weiss.

The Poosh founder has made some other interesting decorating choices this holiday season. Earlier in the month, Kourtney surprised fans when she unveiled a rather bare-looking Christmas tree.

Are you also turning your head to look at Kourtney's tree?

She showed off the scraggly looking Christmas tree standing in the corner of one of her rooms overlooking a large window. The giant display was sparsely decorated with a few lights and a few barely-there strands of tinsel.

The rest of Kourtney's home, however, is of course decked out in holiday style. She has also displayed another enormous tree and standing along two life-size polar bears.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured sitting on one of the polar bear statues wearing a vibrant retro outfit this week.

As well as the bears, the star has tied the look in with faux-fur rugs on the floor, which perfectly match her angelic white drapes.

Kourtney's decorations have been a little off brand this year- including this tinseled, skinny specimen

Kourtney captioned the pictures with a witty message: "Have a beary Merry Christmas xo Kourt."

Her sister Khole Kardashian was among the many people to comment on the photograph, writing: "I have questions but you look so beautiful." Perhaps referring to the fact that Kourtney appeared to be riding the pretend animal.

