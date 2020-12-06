Kylie Jenner's incredible Christmas house transformation is like a winter wonderland The Lip Kits founder lives with two-year-old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is never one to do things by halves and the Lip Kits founder certainly hasn't disappointed with her Christmas decorations this year!

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share photos of her impressive festive house transformation, complete with a giant tree.

The ceiling-high tree was decorated with beautiful figurines, as well as some fun decorations including a mini burger.

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning centrepiece in Kylie's home, with one writing: "That tree is incredible," while another wrote: "This tree is bigger than my house!" A third added: "I'm obsessed with this tree."

Kylie has more than one Christmas tree in her house, and back in November, the star shared another picture of a show-stopping tree set up in the courtyard of her Holmby Hills mansion.

The beauty mogul moved into her stunning £29million mansion during the initial coronavirus lockdown period in May 2020.

Kylie Jenner has an incredible Christmas tree in her home

Kylie's house boasts a mammoth seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as an outdoor projection screen.

The estate also has two separate guest apartments for friends and family to stay in when they visit.

The 23-year-old lives with daughter Stormi, two, and is looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas together in their new home.

The Lip Kits founder shared a closer look at her decorations

The pair have been getting into the festive spirit over the past few weeks, including watching The Grinch at their home cinema.

Stormi is now a huge fan of the festive classic and joined her mum in a sweet YouTube video in November, where they made green cupcakes inspired by The Grinch.

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott. The pair have remained good friends and co-parent their daughter.

Kylie will be spending Christmas at her new home with daughter Stormi

The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier in the year, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her.

"We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

