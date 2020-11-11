Jennifer Garner receives angry letter from her child and has the best reaction The star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

It turns out not everyone thinks Jennifer Garner is perfect!

The much-loved star is a busy mum-of-three and she has boundaries - which apparently her kids don't always appreciate.

Jennifer, 48, shared a photo of an old note written to her by one of her children which read: "Mom, why can't I ever do what I want to mom."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner reveals hilarious Halloween costume

She followed it up with "#old note, #stilltrue, #stillmusictomyears," and her fans absolutely loved her down-to-earth reaction.

"The end capping with 'mom' really drives it home," wrote one, while another said: "This means you’re a GOOD mom."

Others shared their own hilarious stories about their children not getting their own way and commended Jennifer for the "frame-worthy" post and her parenting skills too.

Jennifer shared the note with fans

Jennifer shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Although they are no longer together Jennifer and Ben successfully co-parent and the Batman star thinks incredibly highly of the mother of his children.

"I'm lucky [my kids have] got a great mum, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we co-parent in as good a way as possible," he said on the Today show in 2019.

He added: "She's wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good."

Jennifer is a doting mum to her three children

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Jennifer kept her fans updated with her family’s antics and admitted during a virtual interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show that her children "have been great".

"They're cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good," she added.

Although she did have to double down on her decision to let her son clean his own bathroom.

Jennifer keeps her fans and her kids entertained

"I walked in and he had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just filled it with water and emptied it out,” she said. "So it had coated the inside of the tub, and it took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing.

"So we had to take a step back and say, that was thorough, there was a lot of cleaner, but it would have eaten your skin off, so let’s try again."

