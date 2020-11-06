Jennifer Garner’s tropical fish tank inside $7.6million home is out of this world The star shares her home with her three children and plenty of animals

Only the best will do for Jennifer Garner's fish!

The animal-loving star has a beautiful collection of tropical fish and she's ensured they are housed impeccably.

Jennifer, 48, shared a video of her swimming pets on Instagram and in the process gave fans a tour of their home complete with corals, blue light and plenty of room to float around.

She'd put the footage to calming music by Enya and captioned it: "The only TV I can watch right now is FishTV."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner has the most amazing fish tank in her LA mansion

Jennifer shared the post on election night in the US and was clearly having trouble watching the tense race to the White House.

A number of her fans thanked her for providing them with a much-needed distraction and also marvelled at her tank.

Jennifer lives in the $7.6million home with her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer's dog Birdie

They are also the proud owners of their beloved dog, Birdie, a cat - who she takes on walks - and an array of farmyard animals including chickens and goats.

All of her animals frequently make appearances on her social media pages, much to the delight of her fans, who Jennifer keeps thoroughly entertained with her antics.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during the COVID-19 lockdown, Jennifer gave an amusing explanation as to why she walks her cat.

Jennifer is a country girl at heart

"One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house," she explained. "I said 'What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks'. And she said, 'I want to take the cat.' "

After that first walk, Jennifer even ordered a cat stroller so she could make it a more regular thing.

"All of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks," Garner added. "And it has a leash."

