Jennifer Garner unveils gorgeous Christmas tree inside family home The 13 Going on 30 star lives with children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner has well and truly got into the Christmas spirit if her latest Instagram videos have anything to go by!

The 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a fun video of herself dressed as an elf in a fun virtual gift guide.

MORE: Jennifer Garner wears high-waisted joggers and turtleneck - and fans love her for it

The star shared some of her favourite buys while sitting inside her porch next to her impressive Christmas tree.

The huge tree featured multi-coloured baubles and an assortment of decorations, including a miniature stocking, glitter ball and bunny rabbit.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thrills fans with brutally honest bikini body video

Jennifer's stairs were also decked out for the festive season with a decorative green garland.

SEE: Jennifer Garner impresses fans with glimpse inside home gym in LA

MORE: Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy rumours with impressive comeback

The Hollywood star will no doubt be looking forward to Christmas with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse at her Christmas tree and festive decorations

Jennifer is incredibly private about her family life but recently opened up about her kids returning to school after the summer holidays during an interview on the Dear Media podcast Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman.

MORE: Jennifer Garner rocks gappy teeth and bowl-cut hair in epic photo

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Christmas lights have lit up the entire neighborhood

The star's daughter Violet was about to make the move to high school, and Jennifer spoke about supporting her daughter during these uncertain times.

The Hollywood star is getting ready for Christmas with her three children

"I have one starting high school and of course for her she's in a really, she's taking an incredibly tough load of classes.

SEE: US Celebrity Christmas trees that will blow your mind

"And I just want to support that for her. And I feel like the transition into school for her feels almost unfair because I know she's going into the real crunch of a year, but without the anticipation of being with her classmates and being, you know, and just going to school on the first day," she said.

Jennifer with oldest daughter Violet

Opening up about keeping her kids grounded, Jennifer previously told Southern Living magazine: "It's really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn't have the lives they see in Los Angeles.

"That doesn't reflect the rest of the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had - to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I'd be pretty happy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.