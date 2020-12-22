Jennifer Garner's Christmas tree features sweet picture of ex Ben Affleck - see it here Jennifer and Ben announced their separation in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018

Jennifer Garner shared a fun festive video with fans on Monday, showing her putting paper cutouts, such as a drawing of a reindeer and The Grinch, around her house and giving fans a close look at her Christmas tree.

At the beginning of the clip, Jennifer can be seen placing a drawing of a reindeer onto her tree - and we couldn't help but notice an adorable family picture in between the branches.

A little frame ornament could be seen hanging from the tree and if you look closely enough, you can spot Jennifer and ex-husband Ben Affleck posing alongside their two daughters, Seraphina and Violet. Isn't it adorable?

"Did we get this right, @rudy_willingham?" the 50-year-old captioned the video, tagging artist Rudy Willingham, who uses paper cutouts to transform the world around him.

Rudy was delighted with the mention and couldn't believe his eyes, commenting: "Omfg you nailed it!!!"

Her fans were quick to comment, praising her down-to-earth nature. "You really seem to be a very genuine and down-to-earth person, I have followed you since Alias. I think you are a wonderful mother and human being, God bless you Jennifer," wrote one, whilst another one added: " Thank you for always spreading so much joy!!!"

Jennifer and Ben can be seen pictured with their eldest daughters

It's no surprise that Ben continues to feature predominantly on Jennifer's Christmas tree as the former couple have remained good friends since separating.

Back in 2016, after announcing their split on their tenth wedding anniversary, Jennifer told Vanity Fair: "The main thing is these kids—and we're completely in line with what we hope for them. Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door.

"And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."