Carol Vorderman just celebrated her 60th birthday with the most gorgeous bikini snap Carol's special day is Christmas Eve

A very happy birthday is in order for Carol Vorderman, who turned 60 on Christmas Eve - and marked the occasion on Instagram with a fabulous bikini snap.

Sharing the gorgeous throwback shot, the star added a sweet caption which read: "Happy 37th Birthday to me. I've LOVED my 50s.

"They started with an astronaut friend taking this photo up to the Space Station so I could "sunbathe in space"... the rest of the years have been equally absurd! I'm the luckiest woman on earth. Life has only just begun! Bring it on."

Carol shared the beautiful bikini shot to mark her birthday

In the picture, Carol can be seen toasting to the camera with a mug, looking beautiful in a khaki green bikini and beaded necklace - with her signature brunette hair in tousled waves.

She also shared some shots of her photograph in the Space Station, which prompted plenty of reaction from fans.

"That's a claim to fame for sure!" one wrote, while another added: "Younger or today you look amazing CV... happy birthday."

A further fan commented: "Love your positivity!" and close friend Myleene Klass wrote: "Happy Birthday you total legend."

Sharing a daredevil photo from the skies!

Carol often wows fans with fun throwback snaps on Instagram, and she shocked earlier in December when she shared a particularly daredevil post.

"Me sitting on the ramp watching F35s air to air refuelling thousands of feet above the North Sea. The plane is so close you can see my eyes AND the pilot's through his visor.... This is MY HEAVEN," she captioned her photo.



Carol also wowed in a fitted dress recently

"Wow... How cool are you?" one follower asked, whilst another one said: "What an experience. Hope you held on tight!"

Carol obtained her private pilot's licence seven years ago and earlier this year, during lockdown, she revealed that she had donated her private plane 'Mildred' to help ferry personal protective equipment to NHS staff.

"My Mildred and I (my aeroplane N242CV) have had some adventures. BUT I want to tell you that right now she is being used by the amazing people at @BAESystemsAir to ferry PPE to where it's needed by our #NHS around the country.... #GoMildred #NHSThankYou," she wrote on Twitter.