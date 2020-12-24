Jennifer Lopez works up a sweat before Christmas – and wait until you see what she takes to the gym

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez isn’t letting the holidays derail her workout routine as the superstar hit her Miami gym on Wednesday, showcasing her amazing figure in the process.

Wearing a tiny yellow crop and electric blue leggings from Runaway Motel, the Jenny From The Block hitmaker accessorised her gym look with a glam $20 sequin face mask from MASQD and the most J-Lo of all reusable water bottles – one embellished with rhinestones.

Jennifer Lopez is fitness goals as she hits the gym pre-Christmas

The 51-year-old’s rhinestone bottle is from Taylor Made Bling, and features hundreds of Swarovski crystals and a dome lid. The reusable cups can be customised with logos, personalised with a name and have an animal print design added too; prices range from $165-$605.

Crystal face mask, $20, MASQD

Jennifer finished off her gym look with a pair of Quay Australia Fully Booked sunglasses and white sneakers.

Quay Australia Fully Booked sunglasses, $65, Nordstrom

The mum-of-two is committed to keeping in shape, and last year, revealed she embarked on a strict 10 day challenge to eliminate sugar and carbs from her diet.

She revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how difficult she found the diet, admitting: “Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you’re in an alternate reality or universe. Like you don’t feel like yourself. You realise that you’re addicted to sugar.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and family have an epic dance party in their basement.

Jennifer also proved she’s just like us with some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids, twins Emme and Max, 12. The trio hit the stores in Miami for some wearing matching tracksuits - and with J-Lo’s fiancée Alex Rodriguez absent, we can’t help but wonder if they were looking for a few last minute gifts for A-Rod.

