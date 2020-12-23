Kylie Jenner shares update on daughter Stormi ahead of her third birthday Stormi will turn three years old on 1 February

Kylie Jenner is gearing up to mark her daughter Stormi's third birthday in February and it seems that thinking about the milestone has made the 23-year-old emotional.

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside daughter Stormi's pink bedroom – complete with a slide and tent

The reality TV star shared three adorable snaps of her only daughter on Tuesday looking incredibly stylish, and told fans that she was "not OK" about the fact that she was getting so big.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie and Stormi get a visit from The Grinch ahead of Christmas

"My baby is turning 3 soon and mommy's not ok!!!!!!" she captioned the pictures, alongside a crying face emoji.

Sister Kendall shared the sentiment posting several sad faces, and whilst many friends and fans reacted the same way, with Khadijah Haqq commenting: "Whyyyy do they have to grow up??" others sent her positive messages to lift her mood.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Christmas lights have lit up the whole neighbourhood - see photos

RELATED: 10 US celebrity Christmas trees and decorations that will leave you speechless

"She keeps on getting cuter and cuter," wrote best friend Victoria Villarroel, whilst another added: "3 is the cutest age!"

Stormi's stylish ensembles are a hit amongst Kylie's fans

A third remarked: "Stormi's so cool," whilst another noted that the youngster had incredible style.

Stormi was born on 1 February, and Kylie kept the pregnancy a secret until she introduced her daughter on social media a few days later.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote at the time.

The beauty mogul also posted a teaser for a video entitled "To Our Daughter," which was later released in full and showed sweet moments from her relationship with Travis Scott, Stormi's father, as well as sneak peeks of her pregnancy mixed with well-wishes from her closest friends and family.