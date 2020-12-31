Geri Horner shares sad family news ahead of NYE The Spice Girl shared the news on social media

Geri Horner shared the sad news that her beloved pet dog Daddy had died on Wednesday.

Sharing a series of photos of the sweet fluffy dog on Instagram, the Spice Girl wrote: "Goodbye to my special little friend, Daddy the dog. He kept me company when I was lonely. He was my little baby before I had Bluebell. After eighteen years he has gone to doggy heaven. Rest in peace, we love you."

Famous faces and fans alike were quick to send their condolences.

Alexandra Burke wrote: "Oh I'm so sorry babe."

One social media user added: "Oh I'm so sorry. They really are part of the family aren't they?" while another sweetly said: "I’m so sorry for your loss of your little friend. He had a wonderful life to reach that grand age for a little dog."

Geri shared the news on Instagram

The mother-of-two is an animal lover, and shares her two luxury countryside homes with many creatures, from ponies and horses to cats and of course her beloved dogs.

Geri even marked Christmas day by sharing a photo of herself cuddled up to one of her beautiful horses, writing: "Cosy this Christmas."

Geri and her family on Christmas day

Of course, the singer also posted a photo of her husband Christian Horner, their son Monty and Geri's daughter Bluebell next to their enormous Christmas tree on the big day, writing: "Merry Christmas! Thinking of you. Hope you have a lovely day."

In the snap, little Monty could be seen sitting on his mum's lap in a pair of blue pyjamas with a big smile on his face, while big sister Bluebell looked adoringly at her little brother.

Christian could be seen leaning on an armchair behind his wife, and the family were surrounded by a large number of neatly wrapped presents.

