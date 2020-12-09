Geri Horner's home is like an art gallery – see inside Geri lives with husband Christian and their children

Geri Horner née Halliwell has a beautiful countryside home in Banbury, Oxfordshire and it is filled with the most life-like artwork. From her farmyard painting in the kitchen to her scarily realistic lion piece, the former Spice Girls star expresses her love for animals through her home décor.

When posting a birthday message for her husband Christian, Geri shared a picture of him with son Monty and in the background her followers could see a stunning painting of a polar bear. It's a chalky-look picture in a navy and white frame.

Geri and Christian have an incredible polar bear picture

When speaking on Instagram, the singer inadvertently revealed another animal-inspired piece. As she talked to the camera, there was an enormous painting of a huge lion hanging on the wall behind her. In the frame of the video, fans could see half of the lion's face in the rather realistic piece.

Geri's traditional kitchen is the heart of her family home and it's another area where she showcases her favourite art pieces. It has marble work surfaces, cream cupboards, a huge kitchen island and an AGA. This space is used by Geri and her daughter Bluebell for baking and the star has recently shown off her baking skills on YouTube.

Geri has a farmyard painting hanging in her kitchen

During the filming, fans could see Geri's huge farmyard-inspired painting above her oven. The brushed artwork features a pig and multiple chickens – no doubt a nod to the fact her home in Oxfordshire is a working farm and she cares for everything from horses and donkeys to goats and chickens.

Geri's beloved kitchen is full of country charm

In another shot, fans could see a smaller painting on the wall of Geri's kitchen – a beautiful pheasant – again a nod to the countryside setting.

Geri's home office is also decorated with pretty artwork

Even Geri's home office, which is located in a separate garden room, has been decorated with pieces of art. The singer surrounds herself with floral motifs, creating a calming atmosphere for work.

Geri lives with husband Christian, her two children Bluebell and Monty, and Christian's daughter Olivia.

