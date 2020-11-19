The One Show's Alex Jones left star struck after meeting a Spice Girl! Alex shared a snapshot on her Instagram

Alex Jones has interviewed countless celebrities during her time on The One Show – but she can still have ‘pinch me’ moments. The TV host took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself with former Spice Girl Geri Horner, and admitted it was something of a surreal experience.

She captioned the snapshot: "I often wonder what my 18-year-old self would make of all this? #coloursoftheworldspiceupyourlife." The photo shows the two ladies in a corridor backstage at The One Show, with 43-year-old Alex looking camera-ready in a vibrant red dress, and Geri, 48, covered up in a cream coat.

Alex Jones and Geri Horner posed for a snapshot together

In keeping with her festive frock, Alex has already decided to sprinkle some Christmas magic on her family home. This week, the mum-of-two shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing a Disney-themed snow globe on a side table.

In the clip, snow fell inside the globe, landing on Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who were both dressed in Santa outfits.

Alex added Bing Crosby's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas to the video, which she captioned "And so it begins. Our first bit of Christmas."

Christmas has come early in Alex's house

Christmas will no doubt be a big celebration for Alex, her husband Charlie Thomson and their two little boys – three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit. Doting mum Alex will no doubt pull out all the stops to make the December holiday as special as possible for her children – despite the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The star pictured with her husband Charlie Thomson

With two young boys in the house, Alex and Charlie are certainly kept on their toes – and Alex previously admitted that the couple struggled to keep them entertained during the first lockdown in March.

"We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles," she confessed to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine.

