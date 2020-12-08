Geri Horner's chic blouse is her most underrated look yet The Spice Girls star looked so sophisticated

It's no secret that Geri Horner is a fan of a white or a cream outfit. And with endless smart blouses and dresses in her wardrobe, the Spice Girls singer's latest look still managed to surprise us!

Geri took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a short message about her latest charity venture. Sitting in front of her impressive lion artwork in her country home, the star – née Geri Halliwell – was wearing a Victoriana blouse with a dramatic ruffled neckline.

The smart shirt boasted matching cuffs and pretty black ribbon detailing weaving along the neckline and sleeves. So elegant!

Geri told her fans: "Literacy is so important yet so many children have had their educations disrupted by COVID. As an ambassador of the Royal Commonwealth Society, I'm proud that we're going to do something about it.

"We're planning to provide literacy training online, so please support the Big Gift Christmas campaign. find out more at royalcwsociety.org. Thank you."

The mother-of-two – who lives with teenage daughter Bluebell and young son Monty, who she shares with husband Christian Horner – first wore the chic outfit for another video message last month. It's clearly a favourite, and we can see why!

Geri looked gorgeous in her ruffled blouse

Her fans were full of compliments, writing, "Looking super cute as usual" and "Beautiful Geri!".

Geri recently surprised fans when she announced her new YouTube series, Rainbow Women. Not only did the news delight her loyal supporters, but the rainbow-coloured dress she chose to promote it was also a big departure for the star.

The Spice Girls star recently announced her new Rainbow Women project

The Wannabe hit-maker posted a photo of herself wearing a floor-length gown, followed by the caption: "Everything and everyone - Together, we discover..... #RainbowWoman #ComingSoon #Youtube."

Since retiring her iconic Union Jack dress, the singer has since become well-known for wearing all-white ensembles, and she rarely opts for colourful alternatives.

Shocked at her decision to wear a rainbow dress, one fan joked: "Nice, something is not white hehe. White is still perfect on you."